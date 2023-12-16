Richard Parrillo Sells 20,205 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Stock

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) Director Richard Parrillo sold 20,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $268,524.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,116.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard Parrillo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, December 12th, Richard Parrillo sold 30,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $385,500.00.

Hudson Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of HDSN stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 49.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 427,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 140,642 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 53.1% in the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 995,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,234,000 after buying an additional 345,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 1,747.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 8,809.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 477,804 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HDSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Hudson Technologies in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on HDSN

About Hudson Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.