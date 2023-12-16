Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Takes $256,000 Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTLS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,177,000 after acquiring an additional 504,457 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,138,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,028,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 216.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 179,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 122,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,283,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $56.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.56. The company has a market cap of $759.93 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $48.17 and a 52-week high of $56.75.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

