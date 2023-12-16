Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Takes $242,000 Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XTWO. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,877,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XTWO opened at $49.40 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.00.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of two years. XTWO was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

