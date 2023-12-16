Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 858 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 162,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 115.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 66.6% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance
IJT stock opened at $122.17 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $123.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
