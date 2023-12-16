Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 858 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 162,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 115.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 66.6% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJT stock opened at $122.17 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $123.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.