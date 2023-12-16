Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 158 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.5 %

Alphabet stock opened at $133.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $142.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.86 and its 200 day moving average is $130.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.