Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $405,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 44.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 651,403 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $74.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.37. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.23 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

