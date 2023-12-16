Rich Cashin Acquires 1,490 Shares of Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Rich Cashin acquired 1,490 shares of Avon Protection stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 792 ($9.94) per share, with a total value of £11,800.80 ($14,813.96).

On Monday, November 6th, Rich Cashin purchased 17 shares of Avon Protection stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 867 ($10.88) per share, for a total transaction of £147.39 ($185.02).

On Wednesday, October 18th, Rich Cashin purchased 10,000 shares of Avon Protection stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 800 ($10.04) per share, with a total value of £80,000 ($100,426.81).

Shares of LON AVON opened at GBX 833 ($10.46) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 798.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 774.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £252.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1,937.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. Avon Protection plc has a 52-week low of GBX 582 ($7.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,154 ($14.49).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Avon Protection’s payout ratio is -5,581.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Avon Protection to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,130 ($14.19) price target on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

