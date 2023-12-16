Reviewing Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIASP) & Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT)

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) and Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.5% of Alliant Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Alliant Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Via Renewables alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Via Renewables and Alliant Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Via Renewables N/A N/A N/A Alliant Energy 16.73% 10.93% 3.45%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Via Renewables $450.87 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Alliant Energy $4.21 billion 3.07 $686.00 million $2.74 18.47

This table compares Via Renewables and Alliant Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Alliant Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Via Renewables.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Via Renewables and Alliant Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Via Renewables 0 0 0 0 N/A Alliant Energy 0 3 5 0 2.63

Alliant Energy has a consensus price target of $53.69, indicating a potential upside of 6.06%. Given Alliant Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alliant Energy is more favorable than Via Renewables.

Dividends

Via Renewables pays an annual dividend of $3.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.1%. Alliant Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Alliant Energy pays out 66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Via Renewables has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Alliant Energy has raised its dividend for 20 consecutive years.

Summary

Alliant Energy beats Via Renewables on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Via Renewables

(Get Free Report)

Via Renewables, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers. The Retail Natural Gas segment is involved in the transportation, distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated in 102 utility service territories across 19 states and the District of Columbia. It has approximately 331,000 residential customer equivalents. The company was formerly known as Spark Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Via Renewables, Inc. in August 2021. Via Renewables, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Alliant Energy Corporation, through its other subsidiary, Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Wisconsin; and sells electricity to wholesale customers in Wisconsin. It serves retail customers in the farming, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, chemical, and packaging and food industries. In addition, the company owns and operates a short-line rail freight service in Iowa; a barge, rail, and truck freight terminal on the Mississippi River; and a rail-served warehouse in Iowa, as well as offers freight brokerage services. Further, it holds interests in a natural gas-fired electric generating unit near Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; and a wind farm located in Oklahoma. Alliant Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.