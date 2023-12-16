Reviewing Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) & Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.2% of Service Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Dynex Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Service Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Dynex Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Service Properties Trust has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Service Properties Trust 1 2 0 0 1.67 Dynex Capital 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Service Properties Trust and Dynex Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Service Properties Trust presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.38%. Dynex Capital has a consensus price target of $13.63, indicating a potential upside of 7.41%. Given Dynex Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dynex Capital is more favorable than Service Properties Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Service Properties Trust and Dynex Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Service Properties Trust -1.11% -1.54% -0.28% Dynex Capital 7.70% -4.20% -0.66%

Dividends

Service Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. Service Properties Trust pays out -615.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dynex Capital pays out 866.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Service Properties Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Service Properties Trust and Dynex Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Service Properties Trust $1.86 billion 0.75 -$132.38 million ($0.13) -65.08 Dynex Capital $86.69 million 8.29 $143.16 million $0.18 70.47

Dynex Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Service Properties Trust. Service Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynex Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dynex Capital beats Service Properties Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of September 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service. As of September 30, 2023, SVC also owned 761 retail service-focused net lease properties totaling approximately 13.4 million square feet throughout the United States. SVC is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with approximately $36 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023, and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. SVC is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders as dividends. Dynex Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

