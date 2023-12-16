Reviewing Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) & Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF)

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) and Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.6% of Clearfield shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Vecima Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Clearfield shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Clearfield and Vecima Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearfield 0 3 4 0 2.57 Vecima Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Clearfield currently has a consensus price target of $77.57, suggesting a potential upside of 161.54%. Given Clearfield’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Clearfield is more favorable than Vecima Networks.

This table compares Clearfield and Vecima Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearfield $268.72 million 1.68 $32.53 million $2.17 13.67 Vecima Networks N/A N/A N/A $1.04 11.16

Clearfield has higher revenue and earnings than Vecima Networks. Vecima Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clearfield, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Clearfield and Vecima Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearfield 12.11% 10.61% 9.13% Vecima Networks N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Clearfield beats Vecima Networks on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products. It also provides CraftSmart FiberFirst pedestals, an access terminal that offers a cable management and mounting bracket kit to support the deployment of access terminals; YOURx, an access terminal that provides flexibility with cable mid-span and internal splicing options; and FieldShield, a fiber pathway and protection method for reducing the cost of broadband deployment. In addition, the company offers fiber assemblies; fiber optic and copper cables, microducts, microduct accessories, and tools; and installation and connection accessories for fiber optic networks. It serves community broadband customers, multiple system operators, large regional service providers, and wireline/wireless national telco carriers. The company was formerly known as APA Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Clearfield, Inc. in January 2008. Clearfield, Inc. was incorpoarted in 1979 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services. Its principal products include Terrace and TerraceQAM, which are designed to meet the needs of the business services verticals, such as multi- dwelling unit, hotels, motels, and resorts; and Entra distributed access architecture platform comprising EntraPHY, EntraMAC, EntraOptical, EntraControl, and EntraVideo that addresses the network migration to a distributed access architecture. The Content Delivery and Storage segment offers solutions and software for service providers and content owners that focus on ingesting, producing, storing, delivering, and streaming video for live linear, video on demand, network digital video recorder, and time-shifted services over the internet under the MediaScale brand. The Telematics segment provides information and analytics for fleet managers to manage their mobile and fixed assets under the Contigo and Nero Global Tracking brands. The company also offers optical access nodes, Terrace QAM, Terrace TC600E, Terrace IQ, Entra FPXT-B, Enra access code, Entra access controller, Entra access switch, Entra Remote PHY Monitor, Entra Video QAM Manager, MediaScale Origin, MediaScale storage, and MediaScale transcode. In addition, it provides engineering and consultation services; lifecycle program management; installation and commission; training and certification; workforce optimization; and operations and customer support services. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. Vecima Networks Inc. is a subsidiary of 684739 B.C. Ltd.

