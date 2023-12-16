Reviewing ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI)

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Free Report) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV and Rigetti Computing

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV 0 0 0 0 N/A Rigetti Computing 0 1 2 0 2.67

Rigetti Computing has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 133.64%. Given Rigetti Computing’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV N/A -9.83% 1.48% Rigetti Computing -581.28% -62.84% -44.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV and Rigetti Computing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

42.5% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigetti Computing has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV and Rigetti Computing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV N/A N/A $1.07 million N/A N/A Rigetti Computing $14.69 million 10.24 -$71.52 million ($0.68) -1.57

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rigetti Computing.

Summary

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV beats Rigetti Computing on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. Its quantum computing as a Service platform can be integrated into any public, private, or hybrid cloud. The company offers product types of platform, research, and software tools, which are used in application areas of benchmarking, chemical simulation, education/entertainment, machine learning, and optimization. It has operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. Rigetti Computing, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

