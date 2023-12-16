Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright downgraded Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair downgraded Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.0 %

RPHM stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $47.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPHM. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 5,012.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 53,483 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.