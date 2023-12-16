Red Spruce Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Red Spruce Capital LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,491,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,231,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,833,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,476,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,633 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,697,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,203,608,000 after buying an additional 990,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.2 %

JNJ stock opened at $155.04 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $180.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

