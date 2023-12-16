Realty Income (NYSE:O) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to Outperform

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BNP Paribas currently has $63.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Realty Income from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.45.

Realty Income stock opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average is $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $68.85. The company has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $201,358,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

