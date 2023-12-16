reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) & Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Head to Head Analysis

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) and reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and reAlpha Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Claros Mortgage Trust $287.20 million 7.02 $112.06 million ($0.39) -37.28 reAlpha Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Claros Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than reAlpha Tech.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Claros Mortgage Trust -16.13% 2.37% 0.68% reAlpha Tech N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and reAlpha Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

71.6% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Claros Mortgage Trust and reAlpha Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Claros Mortgage Trust 1 5 0 0 1.83 reAlpha Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Claros Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.15%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than reAlpha Tech.

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust beats reAlpha Tech on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About reAlpha Tech

(Get Free Report)

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, focuses on developing, utilizing, and commercializing real-estate focused artificial intelligence (AI). The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The Platform Services segment offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry. The Rental Business segment focuses on purchasing properties for syndication, which is powered by its platform services technologies. The company was formerly known as reAlpha Asset Management Inc. and changed its name to reAlpha Tech Corp. in March 2023. reAlpha Tech Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dublin, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.