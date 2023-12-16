Raymond James Trims First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Target Price to C$13.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$20.13.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$10.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of C$7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.28. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$9.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.68 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.4614695 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total value of C$496,750.50. 19.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

