Raymond James Trims Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Target Price to $110.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALGT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $82.25 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $565.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.69 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $44,224.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,089.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $224,737.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $44,224.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,089.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,541 shares of company stock valued at $359,259 over the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 13.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 4.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

