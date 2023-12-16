Raymond James Lowers Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Price Target to C$4.50

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 243.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Integra Resources Stock Performance

CVE:ITR opened at C$1.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of C$90.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.08. Integra Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.91 and a 1-year high of C$2.58.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.12). On average, equities analysts expect that Integra Resources will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

