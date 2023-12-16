Raymond James Boosts L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $220.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $208.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.94. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 284.0% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 876.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 195,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after acquiring an additional 175,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

