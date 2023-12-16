Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RPD. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Rapid7 from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.81.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 1.08. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $60.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average of $48.02.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $198.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.01 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 23.5% during the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 66,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth approximately $759,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 5.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 16.6% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

