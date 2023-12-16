Randolph Co Inc Has $24.75 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Randolph Co Inc trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 4.0% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 748,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,534,000 after acquiring an additional 125,507 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 50,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $164.81 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $165.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $476.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

