Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Major Shareholder Sells $357,118.58 in Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 21,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $357,118.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,861,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,822,693.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 2,901 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $35,798.34.

On Friday, December 1st, Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 38,340 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $678,234.60.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 20,539 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $340,125.84.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Shares of METC stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.63 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 532.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 1,259.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on METC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

