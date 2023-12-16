Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.06.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,986,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 65,657 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,418 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $141.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $100.82 and a 12 month high of $144.05.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

