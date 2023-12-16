Quipt Home Medical (QIPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, December 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.00 and a beta of 0.64. Quipt Home Medical has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $7.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quipt Home Medical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 2,223.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 24.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

