Quilter (LON:QLT) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.26) price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.29% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.19) price target on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 92.67 ($1.16).

LON:QLT opened at GBX 103.40 ($1.30) on Thursday. Quilter has a 52 week low of GBX 71.20 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 105.45 ($1.32). The firm has a market cap of £1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,446.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 89.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.87, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment administration services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth customers, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high net worth clients.

