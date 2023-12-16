Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Receives $209.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Quanta Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

Quanta Services Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2,026.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,621 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,853,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $817,416,000 after acquiring an additional 806,157 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Quanta Services by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,934,000 after acquiring an additional 771,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,223,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $214.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $134.61 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.23.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.82%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.