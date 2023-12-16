Quanex Building Products Co. (NX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 18th

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

Quanex Building Products has a dividend payout ratio of 13.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Quanex Building Products to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Quanex Building Products Trading Down 10.9 %

NX opened at $30.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Quanex Building Products has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $35.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.81.

Insider Activity at Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $295.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.90 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 24,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $753,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Quanex Building Products news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 28,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $911,131.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,331.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Griffiths sold 24,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $753,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 1,444.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 43.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 139.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Quanex Building Products from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

