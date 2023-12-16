QP Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

QP Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.6% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,447 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $334.92 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $112.46 and a one year high of $342.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.67.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 490,285 shares of company stock valued at $160,858,373 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.