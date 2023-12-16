Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report released on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Vishay Intertechnology’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

NYSE:VSH opened at $24.18 on Thursday. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

