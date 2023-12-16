PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 364.82% and a negative net margin of 219.09%.

PURE Bioscience Stock Performance

PURE Bioscience stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11. PURE Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17. The company has a market cap of $16.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

PURE Bioscience Company Profile

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

