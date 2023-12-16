PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 364.82% and a negative net margin of 219.09%.
PURE Bioscience Stock Performance
PURE Bioscience stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11. PURE Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17. The company has a market cap of $16.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.85.
PURE Bioscience Company Profile
