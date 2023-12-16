PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
PulteGroup has raised its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. PulteGroup has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PulteGroup to earn $11.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.
PulteGroup Stock Performance
NYSE:PHM opened at $102.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.55. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $44.40 and a twelve month high of $105.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.94.
Institutional Trading of PulteGroup
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.
PulteGroup Company Profile
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
