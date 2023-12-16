ProVise Management Group LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 188.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 35,721 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 85,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 113,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,127,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $72.54 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $75.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.93.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

