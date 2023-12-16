ProVise Management Group LLC Makes New $163,000 Investment in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 13.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 487.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,964,000 after purchasing an additional 74,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOCO. TheStreet lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LOCO stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $292.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

