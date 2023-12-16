ProVise Management Group LLC Invests $201,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 812 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $281.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $162.61 and a twelve month high of $284.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.91 and a 200 day moving average of $252.56.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

