ProVise Management Group LLC Has $248,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $115.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

