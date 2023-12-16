ProVise Management Group LLC Has $215,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.92.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG stock opened at $162.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.00 and a 200-day moving average of $150.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.58 and a 12-month high of $167.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

Republic Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

