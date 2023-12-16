Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Protalix BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.51. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $122.05 million, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Protalix BioTherapeutics had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 62.80%. The business had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Dror Bashan bought 64,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $90,322.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,516 shares in the company, valued at $185,522.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 561.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 89.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

Featured Stories

