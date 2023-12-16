Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,106 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.3% of Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.82.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Trading Down 0.3 %

Apple stock opened at $197.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

