Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,920 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,166 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.3 %

MSFT opened at $370.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.35 and a fifty-two week high of $384.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $356.72 and its 200 day moving average is $339.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

