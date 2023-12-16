Profit Investment Management LLC Sells 176 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Profit Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,670 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 4,274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 64,063 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $257.38 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.13 and a 12 month high of $263.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.78 and a 200-day moving average of $239.76.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. HSBC started coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.67.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

