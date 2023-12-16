Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,020,017.11 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, sold 17,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $1,020,017.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,777,024 shares in the company, valued at $344,137,319.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, sold 20,341 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $1,240,394.18.

NYSE:PCOR opened at $67.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $76.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.09 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.95.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $247.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

