Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Upgraded by B. Riley to Buy

B. Riley upgraded shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Priority Technology in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.

Priority Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $4.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $312.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.89. Priority Technology has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $189.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Priority Technology will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,391,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,259,070.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 25,019 shares of company stock valued at $80,265 in the last three months. Company insiders own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Priority Technology by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 360,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Priority Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 618,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Priority Technology by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 21,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Priority Technology by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 109,170 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Priority Technology by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 45,017 shares during the period. 11.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

