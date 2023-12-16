Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.49

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.49 and last traded at $46.33, with a volume of 889 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.40.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.