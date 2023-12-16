Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.49

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.49 and last traded at $46.33, with a volume of 889 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.40.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,638,000 after buying an additional 103,470 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

