Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,407 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 216,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth $822,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,550,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,244,000 after purchasing an additional 555,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FTI opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.75 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.84. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $22.78.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTI. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

