Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 13,363.1% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 24,989 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $187.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.37. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $165.84 and a 12 month high of $192.40.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.