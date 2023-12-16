Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 47.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,794,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,480,000 after purchasing an additional 573,777 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 132.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 52.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,998,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after purchasing an additional 405,794 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 24.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of CWAN opened at $19.81 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -180.09 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,118.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $982,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,942.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,706,455 shares of company stock valued at $272,260,436 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

