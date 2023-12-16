Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,476 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,652,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,552 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,464,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,332,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $179.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.18.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.87.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

