Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $234.14 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.13. The firm has a market cap of $96.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

