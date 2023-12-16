Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 108.7% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 133,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 69,474 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.71. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $58.93.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
