Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 108.7% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 133,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 69,474 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.71. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.1862 dividend. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.