Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Down 0.8 %

CTAS stock opened at $558.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $423.06 and a 12-month high of $576.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $532.53 and its 200 day moving average is $507.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cintas

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.